Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 10 Recap

Gulfport defeated D'Iberville 34-14 to remain unbeaten in the Region 4-6A ranks at 5 and 0. Quarterback T.Q. Newsome engineered the Admirals to a 13-0 first half lead. But in the third quarter Newsome suffered an injury on this tackle, and was forced to leave the game.

Hancock took care of business on the road behind the running of Marquis Cherry and company. The 215 pound running back exploded 65 yards for the games first touchdown and the Hawks flew past Harrison Central 35-0.

Hancock running back Rondell Womack also had a big night helping the Hawks to secure a playoff slot and second-place in the Region 4-6A standings with 4 wins and 1 loss. That setback was to Gulfport last week.

St. Martin ended 13-years of misery to Ocean Springs and beat the Greyhounds 31-28. The Yellow Jackets remain in the playoff hunt with 2 wins and 3 losses, tied with the Hounds, D'Iberville and Harrison Central.

Biloxi grabbed 3rd place in the Region 4-6A standings with a second-half explosion to beat Pascagoula 52-21. Quarterback Brodie King was back, after missing 7 games. He connected with Jervin Smith for the games first touchdown. The Indians are 3 and 2 in region play. The Panthers fell to 1 and 4, but watch James Williams return this kickoff for a touchdown as he blazed past Indian defenders.

Region 3-6A...Terry beat George County 23-7.

Hattiesburg outlasted Picayune 41-37. Tigers quarterback Jarod Conner completed a pass to Jaylynn Page and 41 yards later, Hattiesburg led 7-0. Conner was able to connect on a number of big passing plays to slip past the Maroon Tide defense...including a 45 yard strike to Raheem Willis. Maroon Tide Shaun Anderson had a couple of scoring plays, but Picayune falls to 4 and 1 in the Region 4-5A standings, a game behind Hattiesburg with two games remaining before the playoffs begin.

Gautier tallied the winning touchdown with 7 seconds remaining to defeat Pearl River Central 28-22.

Stone quarterback Enrique Whaley had a big game for the Tomcats and beat Wayne County 44-21. Look at this 75-yard touchdown gallop that propelled Stone to a 24-7 second quarter advantage. Tomcats head coach John Feaster came up with a little razzle-dazzle. Quarterback Whaley handed the ball off the Jakalyn Green, he threw a pass to Whaley and Enrique did the rest, racing 40 yards for a Stone touchdown. the Tomcats are tied with Long Beach for 3rd place in the Region 4-5A standings.

The Bearcats beat West Harrison 50 to 21...to improve to 3 and 2 in the region standings.

East Central head coach Seth Smith and his Hornets are celebrating their first district title since the 1993 season, when Dodd Lee was the head coach. Lee, Picayune's head coach... is the father-in-law of coach Smith. East Central running back Tony Brown and company defeated Bay High 54 to 13.

St. Stanislaus wrapped-up the home field advantage in the playoffs with a 41-6 victory over Moss Point.

Vancleave knocked off Pass Christian 23-14 and hold down 3rd place in the region standings tied with the Pirates at 2 wins and 2 losses. Those are the to 4 teams.

Poplarville won the Region 7-4A title with a convincing 69-34 win over Purvis. The Hornets remain unbeaten.

Lumberton beat Resurrection 26-22 dropping the Eagles to 3 and 2 in the Region 4-1A standings, while Lumberton improved to 5-0.

St. Patrick beat Clarkdale 21 to 13....

Briarfield Academy 56 Christian Collegiate Academy 6.

Get ready for cooler weather and get ready for the playoffs in two weeks in Class 4A and the playoffs take center stage in Class 6A, 5A and 1A in three weeks.

