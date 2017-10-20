4 kids arrested after allegedly stealing guns and a car

The kids were released to their parents after being booked. (Photo source: WLOX)

Four kids have been arrested after reportedly burglarizing a home.

According to the Bay St. Louis Police Department, a home in the 100 block of Felicity Street was burglarized shortly before 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. The victim told police that several guns and a vehicle were taken from the home.

While driving to the police department to report the incident, the victim noticed the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Highway 90 and Dunbar Avenue. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the BSLPD were able to arrest the driver after a brief pursuit.

After an additional investigation, a total of four juveniles were arrested and all of the stolen guns were recovered. The kids were released to their parents after being booked.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact the BSLPD at 228-467-9222 or submit a tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

