Ocean Springs Blues Trail Marker honors Jaimoe Johnson

The newest Mississippi Blues Trail marker in Ocean Springs honors Jaimoe Johnson, drummer with the Allman Brothers Band. (Photo source: WLOX)

Ocean Springs has the blues. On Friday, it became the third Jackson County city to be honored with a Mississippi Blues Trail Marker.

“Big fan of blues, and, you know, it’s Mississippi,” said Mayor Shea Dobson. “It’s kind of hard to be from Mississippi and not enjoy Blues, so, you know, we’re just excited to bring that history that the entire trail has to Ocean Springs.”

The unveiling ceremony drew dozens of blues fans and officials. The Mississippi Blues Trail markers honor blues musicians and the towns that influenced their music.

This marker honored posthumously Henry “Hank” Donahue and Tempy Smith. It also honored Jaimoe Johnson, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and drummer with the Allman Brothers Band.

Johnson was born in Ocean Springs and raised in Gulfport. The honor was well received.

“Beats the hell out of Grammy Awards and all the rest of that stuff,” Johnson said. “It’s like recognition of being from here is more important to me than anything else in the country.”

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.