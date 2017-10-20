Gulfport begins setting up Harbor Lights display

Workers in Gulfport are turning into Santa's helpers and setting up the city's Harbor Lights display. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The City of Gulfport is gearing up for Christmas. City workers spent part of Friday setting up lights for the Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival.

It will be the third year for the big holiday display. Some of the lights are already in place and were used for a movie shoot in Jones Park.

Participants pay a fee to enjoy the sights and sounds, including Santa's Village and a Christmas Market filled with arts and crafts vendors.

According to Gulfport Public Information Officer Chris Vignes, opening night for the 2017 light show is Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

""The City of Gulfport is thrilled to what is shaping up to be biggest year yet," said Vignes. "Last year, we saw over 60,000 guests enjoy the magic of the Gulfport Harbor Light Show and anticipate the numbers to far exceed that this year! There's nothing quite like it anywhere around and offers family fun at an affordable price for all ages."

The festival will run through Dec. 31.

