George Co. woman charged in domestic assault stabbing

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A 56-year-old man was stabbed several times overnight by a 46-year-old woman, according to George County Sheriff Keith Havard. Investigators said the stabbing appears to be domestic related.

Havard said deputies were called to the Rock House Apartments on Hwy. 198 East after 11 p.m. Thursday night. The call came from a man reporting he had been stabbed several times.

According to Havard, the victim was taken to an area hospital in an ambulance. Investigators determined the stabbing happened inside a unit at the apartment complex.

The woman who lived in the apartment, Donna Russell, was detained for questioning. Havard said Russell was later charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

Russell is in custody at the George County jail as she awaits her initial court appearance, Havard said.

