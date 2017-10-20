Moss Point recognized as 'healthy hometown'

The city applied for the title, which came with a health expo and a $50,000 grant. (Photo source: WLOX)

Moss Point is celebrating its health prowess after being named as the healthy hometown in Mississippi.

This award comes from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. The city applied for the title, which came with a health expo and a $50,000 grant.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King said this money will go toward furthering the health and wellness of his city.

“We really want to look at the grant money to use it to leverage it for other grants,” said King. “We want to use this money as the foundation for match grants, but we also want to make sure, when we do use this money, that we use it for something that’s long-term, something that’s really awesome that our community can benefit from.”

The criteria for the healthy hometown title included the requirement of being a smoke free and active community, among others.

