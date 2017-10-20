Biloxi announces traffic plan for Halloween at Hiller Park

Halloween at Hiller Park begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi police are working on a traffic plan ahead of popular Halloween event. Halloween at Hiller Park is tonight. In the past, large crowds have caused traffic backups, but officers now have a plan in place to mitigate the problems.

Starting at 4 p.m., you will only be able to enter Hiller Park from Atkinson Rd. and you will only be able to exit at Hiller Dr.

“This was put in place last year,” Parks & Recreation Director Cheryl Bell said. “We wanted to take steps to make access to the park easier and it was successful.”

Halloween at Hiller Park begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. It's the start of many Halloween happenings this week.

