Sophia Myers passes away overnight

It's a somber day across the coast. 7-year-old Sophia Myers lost her battle with DIPG, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, just after midnight Friday.

"Sophia went to heaven at 12:01 this morning," wrote Sophia's mother, Angel Myers, on Facebook early Friday morning. "She fought and struggled for 15 hours and made sure she didn't die on Josh's (Sophia's father) birthday. She is the most amazing child and I am lost without her. Please don't stop praying. Please keep seeking God. Know how deeply we appreciate how the community has supported us."

DIPG is a rare brain cancer that attacks about 200 to 400 children in the U.S. each year. Myers was diagnosed in February. The community rallied for her since then organizing countless fundraisers.

Sophia is the third known case of DIPG in Jackson County. There is no cure for DIPG, and children generally live less than a year after diagnosis.

The young child from Jackson County loved to dance and play soccer.

