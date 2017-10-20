Sophia Myers passes away overnight

It's a somber day across the coast. 7-year-old Sophia Myers lost her battle with DIPG, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, just after midnight Friday.More >>
It's a somber day across the coast. 7-year-old Sophia Myers lost her battle with DIPG, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, just after midnight Friday.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Education released the letter grades for schools and districts.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Education released the letter grades for schools and districts.More >>
The stadium at Moss Point High was buzzing with excitement Friday afternoon, as Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent made an enthusiastic speech.More >>
The stadium at Moss Point High was buzzing with excitement Friday afternoon, as Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent made an enthusiastic speech.More >>
Harrison County fire crews responded to a house fire on Seabiscuit Thursday, sometime around 8:30 p.m.More >>
Harrison County fire crews responded to a house fire on Seabiscuit Thursday, sometime around 8:30 p.m.More >>
Getting to Mars by 2030 is the goal set by NASA as crews begin looking into deep space exploration.More >>
Getting to Mars by 2030 is the goal set by NASA as crews begin looking into deep space exploration.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>