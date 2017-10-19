Our Lady Academy, Hancock begin title defense as volleyball play - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Our Lady Academy, Hancock begin title defense as volleyball playoffs begin

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Our Lady Academy and Hancock began their state championship defenses, highlighting the opening round of the 2017 MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs. Full scores from our area teams below - 

CLASS III

George County 0
Hancock 3

Gulfport 1
Oak Grove 3

Pearl 0
Ocean Springs 3

Pascagoula 0
Brandon 3

CLASS II

Ridgeland 0
Vancleave 3

East Central 2
Germantown 3

CLASS I

McLaurin 0
Our Lady Academy 3

Resurrection 3
Puckett 0

