1 escapes Harrison County house fire

The stadium at Moss Point High was buzzing with excitement Friday afternoon, as Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent made an enthusiastic speech.More >>
Harrison County fire crews responded to a house fire on Seabiscuit Thursday, sometime around 8:30 p.m.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Education released the letter grades for schools and districts.More >>
Getting to Mars by 2030 is the goal set by NASA as crews begin looking into deep space exploration.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and federal agencies continue to respond to an oil spill off the coast of Louisiana that reportedly dumped 672,000 gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The body of Mark Bakotic II, the young man who disappeared Dec. 30 from a Warehouse District music club, has been found and positively identified by the coroner's office, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.More >>
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Make all the juvenile jokes you want, but tonight is everyone's best chance to see Uranus.More >>
