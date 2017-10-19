1 escapes Harrison County house fire - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison County fire crews responded to a house fire on Seabiscuit Thursday, sometime around 8:30 p.m.

One person was inside of the home and was able to escape without injuries. 

Firefighters from Lizana and the Combat Readiness Training Center assisted with the blaze.

