Moss Point HS improves state score

The U.S. Coast Guard and federal agencies continue to respond to an oil spill off the coast of Louisiana that reportedly dumped 672,000 gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and federal agencies continue to respond to an oil spill off the coast of Louisiana that reportedly dumped 672,000 gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
The stadium at Moss Point High was buzzing with excitement Friday afternoon, as Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent made an enthusiastic speech.More >>
The stadium at Moss Point High was buzzing with excitement Friday afternoon, as Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent made an enthusiastic speech.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Education released the letter grades for schools and districts.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Education released the letter grades for schools and districts.More >>
Keesler Federal Credit Union is investigating reports of ATM card “shimming” at its Long Beach location.More >>
Keesler Federal Credit Union is investigating reports of ATM card “shimming” at its Long Beach location.More >>
A 37-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility if early release for sexually assaulting a woman in October 2015.More >>
A 37-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility if early release for sexually assaulting a woman in October 2015.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.More >>
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
The Supreme Court of the United States ordered a stay of the execution of Alabama inmate Torrey McNabb minutes before it was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.More >>
The Supreme Court of the United States ordered a stay of the execution of Alabama inmate Torrey McNabb minutes before it was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>