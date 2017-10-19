Moss Point HS improves state score

Vincent brought faculty and staff together to celebrate the school's accomplishments. (Photo source: WLOX)

The stadium at Moss Point High was buzzing with excitement Friday afternoon, as Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent made an enthusiastic speech.

Vincent brought faculty and staff together to celebrate the accomplishments of their accountability model, and a big reveal about the good news: rising scores for several schools in the district.

Moss Point High School moved from a D to a B letter grade in the statewide scoring system, The upper elementary moved from an F to a D, and the lower elementary moved from a D to a C. Only one school fell behind; Magnolia Middle School went from a D to an F.

However, Vincent says the overall uptick in scores is the result of hard work from employees and students.

Tonight at 10, Michelle Masson has more from the school's principal about specific scores that have improved.

