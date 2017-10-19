Police: 'Extremely malnourished' child taken to hospital; parents charged

Keesler Federal Credit Union is investigating reports of ATM card “shimming” at its Long Beach location.More >>
A 37-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility if early release for sexually assaulting a woman in October 2015.More >>
A couple was arrested by Long Beach police Thursday after their “extremely malnourished” 5-month-old child was taken to an area hospital.More >>
The court ruled Thursday against 21 school districts that sued the state in 2015. They sought money to make up for years of shortfalls when lawmakers didn't fully fund the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.More >>
The Harrison County Utility Authority wants Waste Pro to pay up for what it calls sub-par service.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Nearly one week after losing to Syracuse for their first loss of the season, the defending National Champion Clemson Tigers may have another controversy on their hands.More >>
Members of the Jackson Police Department (JPD) Vice and Narcotics unit, partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), to make arrests in sex trafficking and prostitution crimes in Jackson and across the country.More >>
Jury selection started yesterday morning for the trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer two years ago.More >>
