Police: 'Extremely malnourished' child taken to hospital; parents charged

A couple was arrested by Long Beach police Thursday after their “extremely malnourished” 5-month-old child was taken to an area hospital.

Police Chief Billy Seal said Lee Anderson, 29, and Kase Wilson, 27, are charged with child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm. They were booked into the Harrison County jail on $5,000 bonds.

Seal said police received the report of the malnourished child through child protective services. The report says the allegations against the couple date back to June 30.

The suspects are the child’s parents, Seal confirmed. The child was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL, but the condition is unknown.

