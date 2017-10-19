Woman claims to be victim of debit card 'shimming' at KFCU

Keesler Federal Credit Union is investigating reports of ATM card “shimming” at its Long Beach location.

Shimmers are “new and improved” skimmers that have the ability to target cards with a chip.

An alleged victim who spoke with WLOX News Now says her debit card information was stolen from the kiosk on Klondyke Road and used to withdraw $500 from a different bank in Hattiesburg.

Once the victim reported the fraud KFCU began the process to replace the funds in her account. The credit union released the following statement Thursday evening:

“We are aware of criminal activity that occurred within our automated teller machine network, and are working with law enforcement officials to arrest those involved. No Keesler Federal Credit Union member has lost or will lose money from this situation. Any member who suspects any potential fraud is asked to contact the credit union. Unfortunately, financial institutions across the country have experienced similar incidents in which criminals have tried and succeeded to attain customer information fraudulently. Keesler Federal offers around the clock information security to monitor and detect potential fraudulent activity.”

KFCU offers the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of fraud:

Cover the PIN pad while you enter your PIN.

Always be aware of your surroundings when you’re at the ATM, and avoid standalone cash machines in low-lit areas, if possible.

Be especially vigilant when withdrawing cash on the weekends; thieves tend to install skimming devices on a weekend — when they know the bank won’t be open again for more than 24 hours.

Keep a close eye on your credit union/bank statements and account activity, and dispute any unauthorized charges or withdrawals immediately.

Request your free credit report annually from each of the three major credit bureaus.

If the breached entity offers you free card monitoring, take advantage of it.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.