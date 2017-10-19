Unresolved complaints to cost Waste Pro $454,000

The agency says Waste Pro did not resolve the complaints in a timely manner. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Harrison County Utility Authority wants Waste Pro to pay up for what it calls sub-par service.

On Thursday, the HCUA board voted to fine Waste Pro $454,000 after the trash collection company received hundreds of customer complaints during a four-month period.

The agency says Waste Pro did not resolve the complaints in a timely manner. According to the HCUA, Waste Pro's contract required them to correct each service issue within a specified amount of time.

The utility authority says between May and August of 2017, more than 900 complaints were not resolved quickly enough.

The HCUA recently ended its contract with Waste Pro, and a new company now handles trash collection services for the county.

