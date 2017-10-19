Biloxi firefighters rescue 5 dogs from building - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi firefighters rescue 5 dogs from building

By Nicole Harris, Digital Producer
A bystander agree to care for the dogs. (Photo source: WLOX) A bystander agree to care for the dogs. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Every time firefighters slide on gear and hop onto their trucks, they head out with two primary goals: fight fires and save lives. 

And recently, Biloxi firefighters did just that - times five. 

The Biloxi Fire Department responded to Division Street on Oct. 15 after receiving a call about an animal trapped underneath a burned-out building. When they went in to rescue the furry victim, they found a mother dog and her four puppies. 

Once the canines were pulled to safety, a bystander agreed to take them.

BFD's post on social media has gone viral, with praise pouring in from around the community. 

"Y'all are awesome for caring enough to save these precious dogs! Great job," said Lori Ehlers.

Another Facebook user said it best: Not all superheroes wear capes. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    •   
