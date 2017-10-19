Weekend storms with a cold front

Thunderstorms, some strong, are expected on Sunday. However severe (damaging) storms are not expected, according to a Thursday forecast.

Over the course of Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, rainfall amounts should total up to about one to two inches in South Mississippi, according to a Thursday forecast.

After a nice stretch of dry air, change is coming to our weather pattern. A cold front will bring rain showers and thunderstorms to the Gulf Coast region on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Saturday: Scattered showers

Saturday does not look like a washout; less than a half-inch of rainfall expected across South MS by Saturday's end, according to a Thursday forecast. As these scattered showers and possible storms pop up and bring wet weather from time to time to South MS, the heaviest rain actually associated with the cold front looks to remain west of South MS.

Sunday: Heavy rain and thunderstorms

The cold front over the Plains will approach the Gulf Coast region. As the front gets closer, a squall line of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms could move in from the west. This means the later in the day Sunday, the better the rain chance.

Thunderstorms, some strong, will be likely on Sunday, possibly producing gusty wind and frequent lightning. While not necessarily destructive, these storms could certainly prove to be disruptive to any outdoor activities in the area.

The squall line is expected to pass through the area beginning some time Sunday afternoon and ending some time on Monday, according to Thursday's forecast models. There is still a good bit of uncertainty with exact timing on the cold front and squall line: while models agree that Sunday is when the rainiest weather will begin, they disagree on exactly when it will end with one model ending the rain around Sunday night and another model ending the rain on Monday.

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms, mainly before noon

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could be continuing during the early morning hours, depending on how quickly the front moves through. Gradually by Monday's end, drier air should finally filter in behind the cold front and the rain chances will drop off to zero percent. Total rainfall forecast for South MS by Monday's end is about one to two inches.

"If you have plans this weekend, especially on Sunday, you should prepare for the possibility of heavy rainfall and lightning," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Thursday. "The whole weekend will not be a washout. There will still be some dry hours to spend time outdoors, especially Saturday."

Drier and cooler air will move in behind this front. Expect crisp conditions on Tuesday. And chilly afternoons during the middle of next week.

