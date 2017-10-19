Stormy Sunday with a cold front

Thunderstorms, some strong, are expected on Sunday. However severe (damaging) storms are not expected, according to a Friday forecast.

Weekend storms, especially Sunday and Monday, expected across the Gulf Coast region thanks to a cold front..

After a nice stretch of dry air, change is coming to our weather pattern. A cold front will bring rain showers and thunderstorms to the Gulf Coast region on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

South Mississippi's stormiest weather should arrive around Sunday evening into early Monday with a squall line and possibly strong thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers

No major issues are expected in South Mississippi on Saturday. It should not be a washout; less than a half-inch of rainfall expected across South MS by Saturday's end, according to a Friday forecast. As these scattered showers and possible storms pop up and bring wet weather from time to time to South MS, the heaviest rain actually associated with the cold front looks to remain well west of South MS.

Sunday: Heavy rain and thunderstorms, some strong, mainly after noon

The cold front over the Plains will approach the Gulf Coast region. As the front gets closer, a squall line of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms could move in from the west. This means the later in the day Sunday, the higher the rain chance.

Thunderstorms, some strong, will be likely Sunday evening and night, possibly producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. While not necessarily destructive, these storms could certainly prove to be disruptive to any evening activities or overnight commuters.

The squall line is expected to pass through the area beginning some time Sunday afternoon and ending some time on Monday morning, according to Friday's forecast models.

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms, mainly before noon

Showers and thunderstorms will likely be continuing during the early morning hours, as the cold front moves through. Gradually by Monday's end, drier air should finally filter in behind the cold front and the rain chances will drop off to zero percent.

Total rainfall forecast for South MS by Monday's end is about one to three inches with isolated higher amounts under any downpours.

"If you have plans on Sunday, especially during the evening, you should prepare for the possibility of heavy rainfall and lightning," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday. "The whole weekend will not be a washout. There will still be some rain-free hours to spend time outdoors, especially Saturday."

Drier and cooler air will move in behind this front. Expect crisp air on Tuesday. And chilly afternoons during the middle of next week: Wednesday and Thursday may only warm into the 60s across parts of South MS.

How rainy will it be where you live? See the daily and hourly rain chance forecast for your location

