Performance grades mixed for coast schools

The Mississippi Department of Education has released performance grades for schools and school districts, and several from the coast scored near the top in the state. Others saw a backslide in the 2016-2017 school year.

Three coast school districts scored among the top 10 in accountability grades for high schools. The Ocean Springs School District was number five on the list, and the Poplarville School District and Biloxi Public Schools came in at eight and nine, respectfully.

Bayou View Elementary School recorded the second highest score out of all the elementary and middle schools in Mississippi. North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle School and West Elementary School also ranked in the top 10.

At the high school level, Poplarville High ranked third in the state, with Ocean Springs High coming in at number six and Pass Christian High School at number eight.

2017 Accountability Scores for Coast Schools District Name 2016 Grade 2017 Grade 2017 Graduation Rate 2017 Dropout Rate Ocean Springs School District A A 88.6 percent 7.6 percent Poplarville School District B A 90 percent 5 percent Biloxi Public Schools B A 82.3 percent 13.8 percent Long Beach School District A A 87.1 percent 8.5 percent Pass Christian School District A B 89.3 percent 5.2 percent Gulfport School District B B 88.7 percent 5.8 percent Jackson County School District A B 88.1 percent 8.3 percent Harrison County School District B B 85.4 percent 7.9 percent Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District B B 82.8 percent 7.2 percent Stone County School District B B 83.4 percent 11.5 percent Pearl River County School District B B 84.1 percent 10.6 percent George County School District B B 82.6 percent 8.1 percent Pascagoula-Gautier School District B B 86.7 percent 8.1 percent Hancock County School District B B 79.9 percent 11.4 percent Picayune School District B C 71 percent 18.8 percent Moss Point School District D D 74.7 percent 15.5 percent

“These results reflect the progress and achievements students have made on state assessments, the ACT, advanced courses and the state’s rising graduation rate,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Teachers, principals and district leaders have been diligent in their work to help students meet higher academic standards and achieve better outcomes.”

Follow this link for a full school-by-school breakdown of the grades>> http://bit.ly/2zBjYIi.

Follow this link to learn more about how the accountability grades work>> http://bit.ly/2gmbGLW.

