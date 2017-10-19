Performance grades mixed for coast schools

The regular season is quickly coming to a close in the high school football ranks. The Friday Night Football Showdown has a number of exciting game on tap and you can watch the highlights beginning 10:15 p.m. on WLOX ABC-CBS with A.J. Giardina and Patrick Clay.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Education has released performance grades for schools and school districts, and several from the coast scored near the top in the state. Others saw a backslide in the 2016-2017 school year.More >>
Every time firefighters slide on gear and hop onto their trucks, they head out with one primary goal: saving lives.More >>
After a nice stretch of dry air, change is coming to our weather pattern. A cold front will bring rain showers and thunderstorms to the Gulf Coast region on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.More >>
A Lucedale man already registered as a sex offender for three previous offenses is now going to prison for the next 30 years.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
