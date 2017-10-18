Trailer catches fire on Hwy. 49, 1 lane open

One lane is open on Highway 49 Southbound following a vehicle fire around 7 p.m.

A truck pulling a travel trailer was rear ended on Highway 49, just north of the Highway 67 overpass near the Stone County line.

Inside the travel trailer were propane tanks, according to Chase Elkins, spokesman for Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Quickly following the crash, a tank caught flames, causing the travel trailer to catch on fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One lane remains closed due to debris from the accident.

