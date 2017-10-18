Trailer catches fire on Hwy. 49, 1 lane open

Highway 49 Southbound is shut down following a vehicle fire around 7 p.m.More >>
Several members of S. A. V. E., Students Against Violence Everywhere, set up shop in the main lobby of D'Iberville High as the bell rang to open the day.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union has issued a statement in defense of Mississippi student athletes who faced suspension for "taking a knee" during the National Anthem.More >>
Ocean Springs is committed to expanding its boundaries. City leaders believe annexation is a key component in growing tax revenue.More >>
Chainsaws will begin nibbling away at the beloved Friendship Oak on Thursday morning. The majestic Live Oak tree is a centerpiece of the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
