Seniors walk to raise awareness about breast cancer

On Wednesday, residents of Cadet Point Senior Village in East Biloxi took to the streets in East Biloxi to support breast cancer research.

It was a short walk, but the message will go a long way.

“Go get a mammogram every year, and make sure everything’s ok,” said resident Mary Kay Huska. “It’s not good have a mammogram and find out when it’s late.”

She knows. Huska found out she had stage one breast cancer four months ago. Now, she's being honored as a cancer survivor.

“They got it out, thank God,” she said. “Just in time.”

But it was frightening, and something for which she wasn’t prepared.

“[The doctor] came out and he just said, ‘You’ve got cancer.' I said, ‘I got what?’ I felt like someone slapped me in the face. I was scared. I was thinking about all kinds of silly things. Crazy things, really," said Huska.

About 40 people participated – double the amount from the previous year. It was an informational event, but as much as anything else, organizers wanted to make sure that people realize that seniors did not want to be left out of the fight against breast cancer.

“When I moved here, God put it on my heart to do it,” said Shirley Moses, event organizer.

Not all residents can walk the big events, but she wasn’t about to let that stop the cause.

“I said, ‘We can’t be left out.’ It would be beneficial for us to start one here on our own and still serve the same purpose," Huska added.

Before and after the walk, health professionals offered information and free health checks.

“I figure that if we brought that all into this walk, with the little program and our walk, then it will reach somebody’s ear to let them know, ‘Oh, I better get that done. It doesn’t matter about age.’"

Camellia Home Health and Hospice helped coordinate the event, and Bethesda Free Clinic offered free health screenings.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.