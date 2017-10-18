Gulfport doctor charged in pharmacy fraud scheme

Sections of the Mississippi beachfront closed after Hurricane Nate are reopening. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday five areas in Harrison County are now safe to enjoy.More >>
A Gulfport doctor is charged in a 16-count federal indictment for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud TRICARE, the health care program that serves members of the military, veterans, and their dependent family members.More >>
Flames shot out of a Coast Guard vessel docked at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor on Wednesday morning before sunrise. Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the harbor and quickly poured water on the burning boat.More >>
The message from students at D’Iberville High School this morning was a powerful one. Several members of S. A. V. E., Students Against Violence Everywhere, set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day.More >>
Work will soon begin to deepen the channel that leads into Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The PGA Tour is bringing a regular tournament to Kentucky for the first time in nearly 60 years.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
Disturbing new details about the New Orleans father who police say confessed to killing his 18-month-old daughter. We want to warn you the information you're about to read is extremely disturbing and graphic.More >>
