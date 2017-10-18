Barrier islands reopen following Nate; West Ship Island still closed

Nearly all of Mississippi’s barrier islands have been reopened to the public 10 days after Hurricane Nate made landfall in South Mississippi.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday all Gulf Islands National Seashore areas are now open, with the exception of West Ship Island. All board walks, restrooms, piers, and Fort Massachusetts remain closed to the public.

Ferry trips to West Ship Island have been cancelled for the remainder of the season.

