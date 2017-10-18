Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight, could have clouds

The month of October brings the peak of the annual Orionid Meteor Shower. And, unfortunately, South Mississippi's forecast is calling for a chance for a few clouds to possibly block part of the show.More >>
After a nice stretch of dry air, change is coming to our weather pattern. A cold front will bring rain showers and thunderstorms to the Gulf Coast region on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Overall, the storm brought several minor to moderate impacts to South Mississippi including moderate storm surge, tropical-storm force winds, and very heavy rainfall.
The big cold front that will send us back to fall looks to arrive early Monday.
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic on Monday morning and is expected to become a hurricane, posing no U.S. threat.
