D'Iberville High students take a stand against violence - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville High students take a stand against violence

Several members of Students Against Violence Everywhere set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day. (Photo source: WLOX) Several members of Students Against Violence Everywhere set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day. (Photo source: WLOX)
The program is part of Say Something Week. (Photo source: WLOX) The program is part of Say Something Week. (Photo source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

The message from students at D’Iberville High School this morning was a powerful one. Several members of S. A. V. E., Students Against Violence Everywhere, set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day.

Today’s program is part of Say Something Week. In other words, if you see something unusual, say something.

The movement was born out of the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut a few years ago. Many of the students at D’Iberville High say they clearly remember that day and the impact it had on them.

As part of the program, students signed a tribute wall, tied on wrist ribbons, and drama club students even put on a skit about bullying.

The students say this is just another way to bring attention to potential violence in our schools and ways to thwart that violence.

During the half-hour the program was underway in the lobby, dozens of students signed up for the organization.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Man sentenced for 2016 sexual abuse of a 6-year-old

    Man sentenced for 2016 sexual abuse of a 6-year-old

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:59:22 GMT

    A 6-year-old girl's testimony about being sexually abused convinced a jury to convict a 32-year-old man this week of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes.

    More >>

    A 6-year-old girl's testimony about being sexually abused convinced a jury to convict a 32-year-old man this week of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes.

    More >>

  • Fire aboard Coast Guard vessel under investigating

    Fire aboard Coast Guard vessel under investigating

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-10-18 16:50:49 GMT
    Gulfport fire trucks rush to the small craft harbor because of a predawn boat fire (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)Gulfport fire trucks rush to the small craft harbor because of a predawn boat fire (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

    Flames shot out of a Coast Guard vessel docked at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor on Wednesday morning before sunrise. Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the harbor and quickly poured water on the burning boat.

    More >>

    Flames shot out of a Coast Guard vessel docked at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor on Wednesday morning before sunrise. Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the harbor and quickly poured water on the burning boat.

    More >>

  • D'Iberville High students take a stand against violence

    D'Iberville High students take a stand against violence

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 11:42 AM EDT2017-10-18 15:42:47 GMT
    Several members of Students Against Violence Everywhere set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day. (Photo source: WLOX)Several members of Students Against Violence Everywhere set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The message from students at D’Iberville High School this morning was a powerful one. Several members of S. A. V. E., Students Against Violence Everywhere, set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day.

    More >>

    The message from students at D’Iberville High School this morning was a powerful one. Several members of S. A. V. E., Students Against Violence Everywhere, set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly