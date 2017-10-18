D'Iberville High students take a stand against violence

The program is part of Say Something Week. (Photo source: WLOX)

Several members of Students Against Violence Everywhere set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day. (Photo source: WLOX)

The message from students at D’Iberville High School this morning was a powerful one. Several members of S. A. V. E., Students Against Violence Everywhere, set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day.

Today’s program is part of Say Something Week. In other words, if you see something unusual, say something.

The movement was born out of the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut a few years ago. Many of the students at D’Iberville High say they clearly remember that day and the impact it had on them.

As part of the program, students signed a tribute wall, tied on wrist ribbons, and drama club students even put on a skit about bullying.

A powerful message today at DIberville high school. Students against violence everywhere. Here’s a preview. The full story at 6 PM.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/b37SbBVKpE — dougwalkerwlox (@dougwalkerwlox) October 18, 2017

The students say this is just another way to bring attention to potential violence in our schools and ways to thwart that violence.

During the half-hour the program was underway in the lobby, dozens of students signed up for the organization.

