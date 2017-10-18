D'Iberville High students take a stand against violence

A 6-year-old girl's testimony about being sexually abused convinced a jury to convict a 32-year-old man this week of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes.More >>
Flames shot out of a Coast Guard vessel docked at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor on Wednesday morning before sunrise. Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the harbor and quickly poured water on the burning boat.More >>
The message from students at D’Iberville High School this morning was a powerful one. Several members of S. A. V. E., Students Against Violence Everywhere, set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day.More >>
Two St. Patrick Catholic High School students are being recognized for their academic and athletic achievements.More >>
To Kill a Mockingbird is no longer required reading for 8th graders in the Biloxi school system.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
