Smoke, flames seen shooting from a Coast Guard vessel

Gulfport fire trucks rush to the small craft harbor because of a predawn boat fire (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Flames shot out of a Coast Guard vessel docked at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor Wednesday morning before sunrise. Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the harbor and quickly poured water on the burning boat.

Officials at the scene say two people were on board the Coast Guard boat when they noticed smoke and then saw the fire. The fire ignited before 5:00 a.m.

Gulfport firefighters arrived at the Coast Guard dock about five minutes after they got the emergency call. Within minutes, they had the fire under control. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

