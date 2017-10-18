Fire aboard Coast Guard vessel under investigation

Flames shot out of a Coast Guard vessel docked at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor on Wednesday morning before sunrise. Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the harbor and quickly poured water on the burning boat.More >>
The message from students at D’Iberville High School this morning was a powerful one. Several members of S. A. V. E., Students Against Violence Everywhere, set up shop in the main lobby of the school as the bell rang to open the day.More >>
Work will soon begin to deepen the channel that leads into Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula.More >>
Nearly all of Mississippi’s barrier islands have been reopened to the public 10 days after Hurricane Nate made landfall in South Mississippi.More >>
The month of October brings the peak of the annual Orionid Meteor Shower. And, unfortunately, South Mississippi's forecast is calling for a chance for a few clouds to possibly block part of the show.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
