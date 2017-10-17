Domino's High School Football Player of the Week: Gulfport quarterback T.Q. Newsome

In the high school football ranks teams are getting down to business, with the playoffs fast approaching. The Gulfport Admirals offense has turned up the heat thanks to the resurgence of quarterback T.Q. Newsome.

T.Q. is the spark plug who charges up the Gulfport offense and drives it down field.

Since his return to the starting lineup following an injury, the Admirals under head coach Eddie Pierce have relied on the 6-foot-2, 200 pound junior quarterback. Result...4 consecutive wins...all in the Region 4-6A race.

On Friday, Newsome helped guide Gulfport past Harrison Central 33 to 14. He was highly productive, rushing for 238 yards with 3 touchdowns and connected on some key passes.

T.Q. is the Domino's Player of the Week and he credits his Admiral teammates for his success.

Newsome said, "We just come in, work every day, practice hard and everyone wants to get better. Everyone wants to take it to the next level. I just had to focus on my reads and making the right plays and trust in the guys around me."

Newsome had to learn a new offensive system in 2017, and digest it quickly. Head coach Eddie Pierce says T.Q. is doing a tremendous job helping lead Gulfport atop the Region 4-6A standings...at 4 and 0.

Coach Eddie Pierce said, "He does a great job reading the option and each week he keeps getting better and better with it. We didn't have him in the spring. So, basically we had to do it in the summer."

On the season, Newsome has 705 yards rushing, finding the end zone 14 times. He's added 503 passing yards and 3 TDs.

"The whole team has bought into this because it was a drastic change coming from the spread to running the option, "said Pierce. "It's paying off for us."

Sophomore Jordan Lee is one of those players who has jumped into the spotlight becoming a reliable running back, picking up those tough yards.

Another factor in Gulfport's success has been the defense. 220 pound senior linebacker Karlos Dillard leads the charge, having piled up 77 tackles.

The Admirals (4-2, 4-0) travel to D'Iberville (3-5, 2-2) 7 p.m. Friday night in a Region 4-6A clash. The Admirals-Warriors will be one of the featured games on the Friday Night Football Showdown.

