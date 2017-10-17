Lil Boosie suing Biloxi PD, Dillard's over spring break incident

The incident that happened inside the department store that day was caught on camera by a shopper following Hatch and his crew. (Photo source: Facebook: Crystal Whitmore)

Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.

Jim Wilson & Associates, which owns and manages Edgewater Mall, and Weiser Security Services were also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, claims he, his cousin and her children, and a member of his crew suffered physical injuries and emotional distress after being attacked by an off-duty police officer who was working as a security guard for the department store April 9.

The incident that happened inside the department store that day was caught on camera by a shopper following Hatch and his crew. That video, which showed a security guard pepper spraying Hatch and other people who were with him, caused an uproar on social media.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Harrison County Circuit Court on Tuesday, says Hatch was in the department store to shop and engage with fans when he was confronted by the security guard.

The suit claims the guard ordered Hatch to leave the premises and then sprayed him and another man in the face with pepper spray. The guard also hurled racial slurs at Hatch and others in his group, the lawsuit says.

According to court documents, Hatch’s pregnant cousin, Tyeon Givens, was also pepper sprayed, causing her to fall down.

The lawsuit says Givens was 27 weeks pregnant with twins and went into early labor after the alleged assault. The suit says the twins were born premature as a result of the assault, and suffer from cardiac, respiratory, and other issues.

According to the lawsuit, negligence on the part of the defendants led to the assault and the resulting physical injuries and emotional distress. It also alleges the security guard involved was not properly trained or supervised.

You can read the full lawsuit here:

The plaintiffs are suing for compensatory and punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, and court costs.

WLOX News Now reached out to the Biloxi Police Department and Dillard’s for comment on the lawsuit. Biloxi police had no comment. We have yet to hear back from the department store’s corporate office.

