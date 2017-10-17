St. Patrick students nominated for High School Heisman award - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Patrick students nominated for High School Heisman award

Two St. Patrick Catholic High School students are being recognized for their academic and athletic achievements. On Tuesday, St. Patrick announced Matthew Bisner and Mary Tubb will represent the school in the Wendy's High School Heisman program.  

Bisner and Tubb now move on to the state level of the program. State finalists will be announced Wednesday.

Bisner has maintained a 4.06 GPA while being involved with numerous extracurricular activities. He is involved with many organizations including Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Drama Guild, Science Olympiad, Interact Club and St. Patrick’s Marching, to name a few. He also serves as captain of the St. Patrick Catholic High School swim team. 

Tubb stands out with a GPA of 4.13 and a very active record for campus involvement. Some of her activities include Student Council, National Honor Society and the National Science Honor Society. She serves as captain of the St. Patrick Catholic High school varsity cheer team and the varsity volleyball team. Tubb is also a member of the varsity girls basketball team. 

The Wendy’s High School Heisman Scholarship was created by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas in 1994. Twenty-two years later, Wendy’s has honored more than 600,000 high school seniors who share Wendy’s values of giving back to their communities, treating people with respect, continuing education and excelling on the athletic field.

Wendy’s High School Heisman is a joint program between Wendy’s and the Heisman Trophy Trust, host and custodians of the Heisman Memorial Trophy. 

