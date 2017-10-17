St. Patrick students nominated for High School Heisman award

Two St. Patrick Catholic High School students are being recognized for their academic and athletic achievements.More >>
Flames shot out of a Coast Guard vessel docked at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor Wednesday morning before sunrise. Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the harbor and quickly poured water on the burning boat.More >>
To Kill a Mockingbird is no longer required reading for 8th graders in the Biloxi school system.More >>
Watching your baby take their first step is something all parents look forward to. However, one D'Iberville couple knows that for their little girl, walking won't be possible without major surgery.More >>
It was a packed house this morning at the Pelican Landing Conference Center in Moss Point. That’s because more than 400 middle school students from school districts across South Mississippi attended a job and career fair hosted by Chevron.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
