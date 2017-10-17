Special election for MS Senate District 49 set for Dec. 19

Harrison County Judge Gaston Hewes administered the oath of office to Tindell as his wife and their four children stood nearby. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gov. Phil Bryant has set Dec. 19 as the special election date to fill the Mississippi senate seat vacated by Sean Tindell, who was recently appointed to the state court of appeals.

The qualifying deadline is Oct.30. A runoff will be held Jan. 9, 2018 if no candidate receives a majority of votes on Dec. 19.

Tindell has represented District 49 in the Mississippi Senate since 2012. He resigned the position Monday so he could be sworn in to the Mississippi Court of Appeals. District 49 includes parts of Harrison County.

Harrison County Judge Gaston Hewes administered the oath of office to Tindell on Tuesday morning.

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Tindell to the court of appeals to replace David Ishee, who was appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court in September. Tindell’s term on the court of appeals begins Nov. 2.

