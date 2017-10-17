Sean Tindell sworn in to MS Court of Appeals

Harrison County Judge Gaston Hewes administered the oath of office to Tindell as his wife and their four children stood nearby. (Photo source: WLOX)

Former state senator Sean Tindell was sworn in to the Mississippi Court of Appeals on Tuesday morning. Harrison County Judge Gaston Hewes administered the oath of office to Tindell, who was joined by his wife and their four children.

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Tindell to the court of appeals to replace David Ishee, who was appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court in September. Tindell’s term on the court of appeals begins Nov. 2.

Tindell resigned his position as the state representative for District 69 on Monday. Bryant will set a special election to fill the final two years of Tindell’s term in the Mississippi Legislature.

