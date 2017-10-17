220 tons of Nate debris removed in Biloxi

Hurricane Nate debris on Holley Street in Biloxi the Sunday morning after the storm. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi's new trash contractor, Pelican Waste, started work with a huge task: remove all the trash and debris left behind by Hurricane Nate. City officials say they've done just that, hauling away more than 200 tons of debris from Biloxi neighborhoods over the weekend. And there's still more cleanup work to be done in west Biloxi.

The 220.4 tons of debris equates to 881.6 cubic yards under FEMA's guidelines, or 73 dump trucks of debris. Harrison County Utility Authority Director Donald Scharr said he thought a typical trash haul in Biloxi would be about 300 tons a month, meaning Pelican hauled nearly a month's worth of debris in just three days.

"Pelican Waste has committed additional resources and time to assist in the efforts to get trash materials cleaned up from our customers after the landfall of Hurricane Nate," Scharr said of the new contractor, whose agreement began Oct. 1, days before Nate made landfall.

"We sincerely appreciate the effort and commitment to HCUA and its member agencies," Scharr added. "As Pelican Waste moves forward with these efforts, HCUA requests the public recognize the increased volume of materials generated by the storm and its impact on the removal of these materials."

City of Biloxi Public Works crews are continuing to pick up storm debris throughout neighborhoods, and Parks and Recreation Department workers are working to spruce up public parks and playgrounds.

The City of Biloxi is offering a few reminders for residents as they clean up:

When moving debris to the curb, please make sure to place it at least three feet from mailboxes, fire hydrants, utility poles and their guy wires, or any obstacle that could be damaged by the machinery used to scoop up debris and place it in trucks.

Bag any leaves you're hauling to the curb. Bagging the leaves keeps them from blowing into the street and clogging storm drains. Additionally, the knuckle boom trucks being used to scoop up debris are not nimble enough to scoop up loose leaves.

The Harrison County Utility Authority last week reported that Waste Pro, its former garbage, trash and recycling contractor, has picked up 20,000 of its original 50,000 carts, and is picking up about 1,200 carts a day. The HCUA said it wants all carts removed no later than Nov. 3.

Pelican also provides trash collection for D'Iberville, Long Beach, Pass Christian and the unincorporated areas of Harrison County.

