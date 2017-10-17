Man stabbed several times overnight in Pascagoula

A 26-year-old man was stabbed several times overnight in Pascagoula, according to police. Now, investigators are working to determine what led to the stabbing.

Capt. Doug Adams, with the Pascagoula Police Department, said police were called to a home on Louise St. just after 11 p.m. Monday to investigate a stabbing.

Responding officers found the victim, a Pascagoula resident, had been assaulted and stabbed in the chest, neck, arm, leg, and hand.

An ambulance took the victim to Singing River Hospital. Adams said the stab wounds were not life threatening.

If you have any information about the incident or what could have led to the stabbing, please call the police department at 228-762-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

