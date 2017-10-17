Coast students attend Chevron career fair

It was a packed house this morning at the Pelican Landing Conference Center in Moss Point. That’s because more than 400 middle school students from school districts across South Mississippi attended a job and career fair hosted by Chevron.More >>
The Pearl River County Sheriff District Attorney's Department says it foiled a plan by three men to burn down a house.More >>
The National Coalition Against Censorship is questioning the decision by the Biloxi School District's sudden decision to remove “To Kill A Mockingbird” from eighth-grade reading assignments.More >>
After remaining undefeated for more than 500 years, a damaged portion of the Friendship Oak in Long Beach will be removed.More >>
A piece of Jackson County Law enforcement history will soon have a meeting with the wrecking ball.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
Construction workers finally heard his cries for help and called rescuers.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The NOPD is investigating a homicide by cutting in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
