Coast students attend Chevron career fair

It was a packed house this morning at the Pelican Landing Conference Center in Moss Point. That’s because more than 400 middle school students from school districts across South Mississippi attended a job and career fair hosted by Chevron.

Students walked through several hands-on exhibits to learn first-hand about the ins and outs of the oil and gas production industry. The students were guided on their tour by dozens of Chevron employees, who explained what their jobs entail and the education needed to do those jobs.

Chevron officials hope this career fair will inspire students to further their education, with some of them actually entering the industry. Several careers in the industry don’t require a college education, but do require technical training provided by community colleges.

Many of the students say they like this hands-on approach, because it gives them a better feel for what they can possibly accomplish later in life.

Chevron has hosted these career fairs for several years now.

