No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast hosting MGCCC Fall Invitational at Grand Bear

MGCCC closed out the first round with an 11-over 299 total, holding an eight shot lead over East Central and the other MACJC teams. Colby Blake of Gulf Coast and Jacob Hamner of East Central share the individual lead at even-par 72. Besides the state community colleges competing in the tournament, golfers from four-years schools are vying for overall top honors.

MGCCC head coach Tommy Snell said, "He just stayed around all day. If he gets his putter going tomorrow, he could go low. He's playing really well right now."

Colby Entriken of Gulf Coast is a shot behind the leaders. Jackson Wedgeworth, Brice Wilkinson, and Miles Jackson all shot 77 for MGCCC.

Snell said, "Colby Entriken played well on back nine to bring it back. He was 2-over at the turn and shot 1-under on the back. I was proud of my No. 5 guy for fighting back like that."

The entire field has a total of 17 teams with mostly NJCAA Division I or NAIA teams. MGCCC plays NJCAA Division II golf.

Snell said his team didn't play very well and he has confidence the Bulldogs will bounce back and have a good round on Tuesday.

