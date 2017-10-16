Teachers demand better pay at Jackson Co. school board meeting

The MGCCC golf team displayed its talents at the Fall Invitational at Grand Bear Golf Course on Monday.More >>
The MGCCC golf team displayed its talents at the Fall Invitational at Grand Bear Golf Course on Monday.More >>
Our Lady Academy is preparing for yet another title chase in the Class I volleyball ranks.More >>
Our Lady Academy is preparing for yet another title chase in the Class I volleyball ranks.More >>
The Pearl River County Sheriff District Attorney's Department says it foiled a plan by three men to burn down a house.More >>
The Pearl River County Sheriff District Attorney's Department says it foiled a plan by three men to burn down a house.More >>
After remaining undefeated for more than 500 years, a damaged portion of the Friendship Oak in Long Beach will be removed.More >>
After remaining undefeated for more than 500 years, a damaged portion of the Friendship Oak in Long Beach will be removed.More >>
The National Coalition Against Censorship is questioning the decision by the Biloxi School District's sudden decision to remove “To Kill A Mockingbird” from eighth-grade reading assignments.More >>
The National Coalition Against Censorship is questioning the decision by the Biloxi School District's sudden decision to remove “To Kill A Mockingbird” from eighth-grade reading assignments.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
With $37,500 in hand, he says all he wants now is to see his record expunged.More >>
With $37,500 in hand, he says all he wants now is to see his record expunged.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
Just because a $20 bill says it's for “Motion Picture Use Only,” does not mean it can be used to see a movie. But Jonesboro police say that’s what Justin Byers tried to do.More >>
Just because a $20 bill says it's for “Motion Picture Use Only,” does not mean it can be used to see a movie. But Jonesboro police say that’s what Justin Byers tried to do.More >>
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.More >>
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>