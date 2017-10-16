Jackson Co. teachers pushing for more pay

It was a packed house this morning at the Pelican Landing Conference Center in Moss Point. That’s because more than 400 middle school students from school districts across South Mississippi attended a job and career fair hosted by Chevron.More >>
An investigation with ties to South Mississippi could bring down a major manufacturer of fentanyl and other opiate substances.More >>
Wendy's is recognizing two St. Patrick Catholic High School students for their academic and athletic achievements.More >>
Teachers in the Jackson County School District are fighting for fair compensation. The district touts an "A" rating from the Mississippi Department of Education, but the last pay raise for educators was $500 in 2008.More >>
Gov. Phil Bryant has set Dec. 19 as the special election date to fill the Mississippi senate seat vacated by Sean Tindell, who was recently appointed to the state court of appeals.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
We have new details in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
