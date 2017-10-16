Pearl River County Sheriff's Department foils arson plan

The Pearl River County Sheriff District Attorney's Department says it foiled a plan by three men to burn down a house.

Now those men are facing charges for attempted arson.

Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison says multiple agencies worked together to stop a home on Hwy. 43 from being set on fire.

"It started out as a citizen of our community notifying our patrol commander of an individual trying to hire somebody to burn someone's residence down. Our department came up with a plan, and called the State Fire Marshalls Office," said Allison. "Then they sent their special response team here. They also contacted Lamar County, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, our investigative division and our narcotics division."

Allison says these groups, along with the Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Department staked out the home after the tip.

Don Osbourn, Pearl River County resident, masterminded a plan to burn his neighbor's house down. He hired his accomplice, Mike Milling, to carry it out.

Allison reported, "Mr. Milling proceeded to the residence to put the flammable liquid on it and tried to engage the house."

Officers say after they arrested Milling, they arrested Osbourn at a traffic stop in Pearl River County.

Joseph Gilley was the third person arrested in connection to the crime.

Allison also says Gilley is being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail, awaiting extradition back to Pearl River County.

The investigation is still ongoing, regarding a motive.

Milling and Osbourn have since bonded out of jail.

The case will be turned over to the D.A.'s office for them to present to a grand jury.

