State senator Sean Tindell resigns

Sean Tindell is resigning from his position as state senator.

Tindell began representing District 69 in the Mississippi senate in 2012.

He is leaving the post in order to be sworn into the Mississippi Court of Appeals on Tuesday. Tindell will replace David Ishee, who was appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court in September.

Governor Phil Bryant will set a special election to fill the final two years of Tindell's term.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.