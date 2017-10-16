NCAC questioning district's removal of 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

After remaining undefeated for more than 500 years, a damaged portion of the Friendship Oak in Long Beach will be removed.More >>
The National Coalition Against Censorship is questioning the decision by the Biloxi School District's sudden decision to remove “To Kill A Mockingbird” from eighth-grade reading assignments.More >>
A piece of Jackson County Law enforcement history will soon have a meeting with the wrecking ball.More >>
Biloxi officials are debating whether or not to waive building permit fees for post-Hurricane Nate recovery efforts.More >>
Sean Tindell is resigning from his position as state senator.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...More >>
