Missing Long Beach teen found safe; father arrested

One day after community members gathered for an emotional vigil, 16-year-old Courtlee A. Hilton has been found.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Shenandoah Drive in Pass Christian on Oct. 16. Inside, police found Courtlee with her father, Shawn J. Hilton.

Shawn, who does not have legal custody of his daughter, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The FBI, Harrison County Sheriff's Office, and the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.