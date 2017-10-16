Bay St. Louis woman embezzles $30k from softball team

A Bay St. Louis business woman has been arrested for embezzling nearly $30,000 from the Mississippi West Coast Softball League team, officials say.

Robin Gill, 45, also worked as a volunteer for the team. She turned herself in to authorities after deputies had investigated allegations of embezzlement, according to investigator A.J. Gambino.

The investigation was sparked when several people met with Hancock County sheriff's officials in May 2017, after filing a report with the Waveland Police Department.

Gambino noted that others affiliated with the team began to suspect wrongdoing in January 2017, when they discovered the league's account was at a negative balance.

Reports mention that Gill would withdraw money from the account, use some of it for personal expenses, and deposit it back into the account.

Gill currently owes the team $2,100.

