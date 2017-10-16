Ocean Springs receives $30k for fully-accessible playground

The City of Ocean Springs and Disability Connection are working to ensure that kids and adults of all abilities can have fun on the playground.

Ocean Springs received a $30,000 play space grant from the National Recreation and Park Association and the Walt Disney Company. The investment supports NRPA and Disney's combined goal of providing 1 million kids and families with greater access to play.

In 2012, Disability Connection recognized the need for accessible playgrounds for the Gulf Coast. After the successful completion of Harrison County's first fully-accessible playground in 2013, the non-profit aims to develop another in Jackson County.

Disability Connection is preparing to host a community playground build for the new Little Children’s Park Playground.

Janie O’Keefe, Director of Disability Connection, says “The City is working with us to install 4 new pieces of accessible equipment so that children with and without disabilities, and especially those in wheelchairs, can play together.”

Despite the grant, help will be needed with matching funds, materials, and volunteer labor. Organizations and individuals who would like to be a part of the community project can contact Disability Connection by email at Office@DisabilityConnection.org.

To donate or get more information on Disability Connection programs, see www.DisabilityConnection.org.

