Deputies investigation shooting in Stone County

Officers are investigating an apparent shooting Diamond Radar Road in Perkinston.

Deputies say someone fired two shots in the Stone County neighborhood. One of the bullets hit a neighbor and sent them to the hospital.

The neighbors were allegedly in a heated discussion about kids riding four wheelers before the incident.

The victim is expected to recover. As of now, no criminal charges have been filed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

