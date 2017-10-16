Supervisors opening demolition bids for old Jackson Co. jail

A piece of Jackson County Law enforcement history will soon have a meeting with the wrecking ball.

County supervisors will be opening bids to demolish the old Jackson County Jail, which was built in 1979. The cost of the demolition is expected to be between $100,000 - $150,000. The actual bid should be awarded by the end of October with demolition starting shortly thereafter.

The old jail was plagued with overcrowding problems, sometimes housing as many as 500 inmates in a facility design to hold 250. At one point, modular buildings had to be brought onto the property to ease overcrowding.

Over the years, hundreds of lawsuits were filed by inmates regarding the crowded conditions. The problem was solved two years ago with the opening of the new $30 million adult detention facility. The new jail can handle more than 750 inmates in a much more controlled environment.

County officials say one of the reasons the demolition job will cost so much is because the old jail was built mostly of concrete and steel; making it hard to take down. But they also add that it will be good to see the property cleaned up.

Some supervisors even say there's a possibility a good portion of the property could be sold to private developers to bring it back on the tax rolls. A couple of the newer buildings on the property, built after the original jail was constructed, will remain and be used for storage space by the sheriff's department.

