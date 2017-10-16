2 facing charges after allegedly conspiring to commit arson

A Slidell man is facing arson charges after police say he attempted to burn down a Pearl River County home.

Police received a tip on Oct. 11 that 54-year-old county resident Don Osbourn was searching for someone to burn down his neighbor's house on Highway 43 North. As officials proceeded with the investigation, they learned he hired 45-year-old Mikel Milling.

The suspect planned to burn down the house that night when the family went to church. However, a team made up of PRC deputies, state fire marshal's office, Lamar County SWAT team, and MBI narcotics agents set up surveillance at the home and hid in the woods.

When the residents left for church, Milling was seen carrying items and sitting them on the ground by the house. He then climbed onto the roof, knocked down a vent pipe, and poured combustible liquids into the attic.

At that moment, crews emerged from the woods and took Milling into custody.

Both Milling and Osbourn have been charged with attempt to commit arson in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit arson.

