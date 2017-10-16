Families invited to 6th annual Swim in for Autism - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Families invited to 6th annual Swim in for Autism

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Centers for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities is hosting its sixth annual Swim In For Autism. 

The event allows children on the autism spectrum and their families to enjoy an afternoon of swimming. The swim-in will be held on Oct. 22 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Kroc Center. 

The activity is free, but registration is required. For more information, contact the Autism Center at 228-396-4434, or visit www.mscentersforautism.org

