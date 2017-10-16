18-wheeler carrying cars jackknifes on I-59; expect delays during AM commute

The Pearl River County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are working to clear a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said the 18-wheeler was carrying several vehicles when it ran off I-59 near the Poplarville/Necaise exit overnight. We're told some of the cars came off of the 18-wheeler during the accident.

According to an MDOT traffic alert email, the left southbound lane is blocked at this time. MDOT warns to expect delays in the area until at least 10 a.m. while crews clear the scene.

