Gulfport council to consider requesting funding for flood mitigation

Gulfport city leaders will see an agenda item this week concerning the Turkey Creek levees.

Residents in the Forrest Heights community, which is near Turkey Creek, say their homes are susceptible to major flooding.

Sandbags can still be seen around homes from preparations made ahead of hurricane Nate. Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines says the first levees were built after Hurricane Katrina. Since then, she's been working to build them up even higher, but it's going to cost millions of dollars.

The resolution is requesting federal assistance to pay for the second phase of the levees, which could potentially reduce insurance rates in the area.

Holmes-Hines sent a statement to WLOX News Now saying in part,

"This Resolution will be provided to MEMA; Senator Cochran; Senator Wicker and Congressman Palazzo as additional assistance will be sought from any and all available sources including federal funding to complete this grant."

