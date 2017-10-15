Leading PRCC rebuild, Egger stays true to his roots

One peek into a Pearl River defensive backs meeting reveals an interesting dynamic: rather than an assistant coach leading the film session, interim head coach Ted Egger hosts the group in his own office.

"I'm always gonna have a hand in everything, that's just who I am," Egger said. "That's not gonna change."

From longtime assistant coach to now Wildcats head coach, Egger remains true to himself and true to what got him to this point.

"I've always been a defensive guy," Egger said. "It's one of those things I don't think I'll ever stop doing. I got into this to coach, and I'm going to continue to coach."

An assistant for the first 17 years of his coaching career, Egger is making this most of his opportunity as Pearl River's head man, even if it is on an interim basis with no guarantees past this season.

"In this profession, everything you do is an interview," said Egger of his interim status. "You're putting everything you do on display for everyone to see every weekend. That's just part of the game, it comes with the territory. Just like we teach our guys to play every game until it says 0:00 on the clock, I'm gonna do the same thing."

Taking over the program following the abrupt departure of David Saunders after Spring ball, and now facing a one-year postseason ban due to recruiting violations under the previous regime, it's not exactly the ideal circumstances for any coach. However, Egger plans to keep his head down and lead the Wildcats the best he can, regardless of what the future holds.

"You can only do what you can control and worry about what you can control, and that's what we're doing," Egger said. "We're coming in every day, we're working hard and getting this football team ready to play on a weekly basis."

The Wildcats host #17 Gulf Coast for homecoming on Saturday.